The force was holding a Q&A online

The Gardaí's sense of humour has been questioned, after a suggestion that women in labour take public transport to hospital.

The suggestion was made on an official Garda Twitter account, in response to concerns about traffic restrictions in Dublin during Pope's visit.

The first reply stated that the force was promoting home births, and posted a link to a HSE maternity advice page.

Gardaí later said they were only joking, and said Garda cars or bikes would escort emergency cases to hospitals if needed.