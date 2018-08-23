The Gardaí's sense of humour has been questioned, after a suggestion that women in labour take public transport to hospital.

The suggestion was made on an official Garda Twitter account, in response to concerns about traffic restrictions in Dublin during Pope's visit.

The first reply stated that the force was promoting home births, and posted a link to a HSE maternity advice page.

#GardaQandA An Garda Siochana are promoting home births in the Dublin areas on Sunday next There is also a great deal of public transport available also. See details https://t.co/9LVnRXxoeE … 1 of 2 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 23, 2018

Gardaí later said they were only joking, and said Garda cars or bikes would escort emergency cases to hospitals if needed.