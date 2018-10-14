Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended from duty.

It follows the publication of last week's Disclosures Tribunal report which found that the former head of the Garda Press Office had helped to smear Garda whistleblower, Maurice McCabe.

The third interim report found that he and former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan had been involved in a campaign to harm Sergeant McCabe's reputation.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the report made for difficult reading for the Gardai, and he was establishing a group to examining its findings and identify what lessons had to be learned.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that a senior officer has been suspended - describing it as an employment matter - and saying it won't be commenting further.