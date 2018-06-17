Gardaí are investigating a suspected hit and run after a 67-year-old man’s body was found on the side of a road in County Cork this morning.

The body was discovered at around 9:30am this morning at Ballybane, Liscarroll on the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Office of The State Pathologist has been contacted.

The body remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled the road between the hours of 10pm last night and 10am this morning to come forward.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is urged to contact Gardaí.