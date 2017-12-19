Gardaí in Co. Cork are investigating the sudden death of a man in his late 40s.

The man was discovered in an apartment at Harbour Hill, Cobh at approximately 5 o'clock this evening.

Emergency services and Gardaí were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The local Coroner and the office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The scene is currently preserved and Dr Margaret Bolster is expected to examine the body at the apartment later this evening.

Gardai say the course of their investigation into the case will be determined by the results of a post-mortem examination.