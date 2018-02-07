26 people are being treated in hospital after a school bus crash in Co Limerick this morning.

Both the Gardai and Bus Eireann are investigating the cause of the crash which happened near the village of Caherconlish.

46 secondary school students from John the Baptist Community School were on board at the time.

24 of them were taken to hospital and the drivers of the bus and car.

The HSE says extra staff have been deployed at University Hospital Limerick to deal with the casualties.

The extent of the injuries sustained are not yet known.

In a statement Bus Eireann says there have been no confirmed fatalities.

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

Dave Raleigh reports

We have several City & County Fire Crews in attendance at a multi vehicle collision at Connelly’s Cross, Caherconlish. Several @HSELive Ambulance, Gardai & Medivac112 also in attendance. — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) February 7, 2018

The HSE say there has been 20 casualties, 18 minors and 2 adults.

