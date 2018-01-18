Gardaí in Rathfarnham are investigating an alleged assault on a young teenager at the new Scientology centre in Dublin.

The 14-year-old's mother claims he suffered a number of injuries, including a fractured wrist, in the incident.

It happened at around 6.30pm last Saturday at the €6m Firhouse facility.

Protesters gathered outside the centre when it opened three months ago.

Stephen Breen, crime Editor with the Irish Sun, says the woman and son are not connected to the facility: