Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a taxi driver in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The driver, aged in his 40s, became unwell on James Street after an incident with a fare at around 4:30am.

He was treated at the scene and brought to St James's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.