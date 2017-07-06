Cannabis valued at €600,000 has been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers made the seizure of 30kg of Cannabis as it made its way into Dublin Port from Spain yesterday.

The drugs were concealed in large cylindrical air filters.

Gardaí yesterday carried out a controlled delivery of the drugs in County Meath.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being detained at Finglas Garda Station.

He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking ) Act 1996.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations in the area.