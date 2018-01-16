Gardaí are launching a fresh appeal for information into the death of a newborn baby in County Kerry in the 1980s.

The baby, named ‘John’ by authorities, was found dead on White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen in April 1984.

He had suffered multiple injuries.

A local woman and her family confessed to his killing but later recanted.

His death was investigated by detectives who also probed the alleged killing of another infant.

It eventually led to a tribunal exposing the treatment of women in 1980s Ireland.

Local gardaí supported by the Serious Crime Review Team are now due to launch a review into baby John’s death.

This afternoon, a press conference will appeal for information from anyone who lived in or around Cahersiveen at that time.