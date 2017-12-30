Gardaí in Dublin are looking for help to find a missing 15 year old girl.

Roza Jakubowska was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5pm on St Stephen's Day.

She's described as being 5 foot tall of slim build, with brown eyes and long, straight, dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a light denim jacket, pink leggings, black runners and a long grey scarf.

Anyone with information on Roza's whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Blanchardstown, or the Garda confidential line.