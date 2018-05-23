Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an alleged sex assault on a woman in Dublin.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Mount Argus Road in Harold's Cross.

A man reportedly forced a woman against a car, when he was interrupted by an approaching couple.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with broad shoulders, black hair and a beard - and is able to speak in Spanish.



Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them - in particular the couple who approached the pair between 5am and 5.30am.