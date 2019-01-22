Four people have been arrested on suspicion of financing terrorism.

The arrests were made this morning following a series of six searches carried out in Dublin.

Documents, electronic equipment and €4,500 cash was seized.

A man in his 40s, and three women - one in her 30’s, one in her 40’s and one in her 60’s - were arrested for suspected terrorist financing.

They're currently being detained at various Dublin Garda Stations.

Gardai say their investigation is on-going.