Gardai Carrying Out Door To Door Inquires In Kerry Babies Case
Gardai investigating the Kerry Babies case have begun carrying out door to door inquiries on Valentia Island.
It's part of a cold case review into the 1984 investigation into the death of a newborn baby - found in Cahersiveen.
Baby John - who was found on White Strand in April of 1984 - had been stabbed several times.
The mystery surrounding what happened to him has never been solved and in January of this year Gardai announced a cold case review of the investigation.
Today's door to door inquiries form part of that.