Gardai say they are extremely concerned for the safety of a young woman, who's gone missing in County Wicklow.

24 year old Jastine Valdez disappeared last night - amid reports that a female pedestrian was seen being forced into a car outside Enniskerry at around 6.15pm.

A Garda briefing has just been held in Bray - where Gardai released details of a black Nissan Quashqai registration number 171 D 20419.

Garda Superintendent Paul Hogan has advised the public NOT to approach the vehicle if they see it - but to ring Gardai immediately on 999 or 112.