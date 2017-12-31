Gardai in County Limerick have upgraded their investigation to murder after a man's body was found in a house yesterday.

The man in his 30s was found in a house in a village around 20 km from the city on Saturday.

The mans body was discovered at a house in Pallaskenry yesterday evening.

It's suspected he died from stab wounds.

Gardai say they're upgrading their investigation after the results of a post mortem examination today.

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in custody.



Gardai have renewed their appeal for information and are asking anyone with information to contact them.