Gardai Have Launched A Murder Investigation In Limerick
Gardai in County Limerick have upgraded their investigation to murder after a man's body was found in a house yesterday.
The man in his 30s was found in a house in a village around 20 km from the city on Saturday.
The mans body was discovered at a house in Pallaskenry yesterday evening.
It's suspected he died from stab wounds.
Gardai say they're upgrading their investigation after the results of a post mortem examination today.
A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in custody.
Gardai have renewed their appeal for information and are asking anyone with information to contact them.