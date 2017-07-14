Gardai are investigating after a a man was run over by a car and assaulted in Dublin city centre this morning.

A man in his 40s was hit by a car at around 12.20 this morning at the junction of Parnell St and Hill St.

Gardai appealing for witnesses after hit and run and assault in Dublin city centre



A number of men got out of the car and assaulted the victim who was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious head injuries.

These locals have been giving their reaction.

The car - a green or blue coloured Audi saloon left the scene - in the direction of Summerhill.

It's not believed to be related to the ongoing Kinahan - Hutch fued.

Gardai are seeking the public's helping in tracing the car's movements and anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai.

Nicole Gernon reports: