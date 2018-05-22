Gardaí investigating the murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin are examining CCTV from private homes in a bid to trace her final movements.

The body of the 14 year old was discovered in a disused building on the Clonee road in Lucan last Thursday.

Gardaí are still waiting on the results of some DNA tests which they hope will help identify her killer.

A number of teenagers have come forward to give accounts of when they last saw Ana - however no arrests have yet been made.