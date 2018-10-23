A complete review into the disappearance of Limerick man Aengus 'Gussie' Shanahan 18 years ago has been ordered following a breakthrough in DNA analysis.

Mr. Shanahan from Ashbrook, Ennis Road was last seen on the 11th February 2000 walking by himself on the Old School House Lane at around 10:30pm.



On the 28th October 2001, foot bone fragments were discovered at Quay Island, Bunratty, Co Clare by search and rescue teams.

Following a re-examination Gardai have been informed that the remains belong to missing person, Aengus Shanahan.

Mr. Shanahan's family have been informed of the results and are requesting privacy at this time.