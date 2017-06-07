Gardaí are continuing to question a man, arrested in Wexford yesterday, over the London attacks.

He's the second person detained in this country with possible links to the Irish-based terrorist Rachid Redouane.

He lived in the Rathmines area of Dublin after his application for asylum in Britain was rejected in 2009.

A friend who knew him and his wife - wants to remain anonymous - but says it seemed like a loveless marriage of convenience:

British police meanwhile have arrested a 30-year-old man in East London this morning.

Security is being stepped up with just over 24 hours to go to the UK's general election.

On the campaign trial Prime Minister Theresa May's promised to tear up any laws that stopped her from deporting or imprisoning terror suspects: