Man in his 30s injured

Gardaí have described a suspected gangland shooting on Dublin's northside as 'outrageous'.

A man in his early 30s was shot a number of times on the forecourt of a Topaz garage on the Clonshaugh Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw a suspected getaway car, a black 08 Lexus, driving erratically on the M1 or M50.

It was later found burnt out in Ardee.

 Superintendent Finbarr Murphy says it was lucky no one else was hurt.

 

 

 