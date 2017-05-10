Gardaí have described a suspected gangland shooting on Dublin's northside as 'outrageous'.

A man in his early 30s was shot a number of times on the forecourt of a Topaz garage on the Clonshaugh Road.



Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw a suspected getaway car, a black 08 Lexus, driving erratically on the M1 or M50.



It was later found burnt out in Ardee.

Superintendent Finbarr Murphy says it was lucky no one else was hurt.

