Gardaí are seeking help in tracing the whereabouts of an 18 year old boy missing from Dublin.

Aleks Malinowski was last seen at his home in Clondalkin on the morning of Friday 1st December.

He's 5 ft 8 inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair with a line shaved into the left side of his head.

Aleks is believed to be wearing a green and black sports jacket, olive green tracksuit bottoms, black shoes/boots and a navy Addidas woolly hat - he may be carrying a black Timberland bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.