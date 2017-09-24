Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing a 13 year old girl from Kildare who's missing in Dublin.

Aoife Hawthorne was visiting a friend in the capital on Saturday and failed to come home.

She was last seen at half past seven on Saturday evening on Grangecastle Road in Clondalkin.

She's described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height, with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Aoife was wearing a short black jacket, a dark pink vest top with white shorts with a pink flower design.