Significant sums of cash have been seized in Dublin and Wexford.

The discovery in Dublin was made during searches by Gardai in the Ballyfermot area, following an operation in Wexford earlier.

At a quarter to 11 this morning, Gardai investigating organised crime stopped two cars near Clonard Road in Wexford.

They arrested three men aged 29, 38 and 47 on suspicion of money laundering.

Assistant Commissioner of Special Crime Operations, John O'Driscoll, describes the amount of cash seized as significant.