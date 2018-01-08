Post mortem to be carried out today

Gardai are understood to be treating the death of a man in Limerick as suspicious.

The man's body was discovered in his flat on Little O'Curry Street around 6pm yesterday evening.

The deceased has been named locally as 45-year old Martin Clancy from Limerick city.

The State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy arrived at the scene this lunchtime ahead of conducting a post mortem later today.

The results of the autopsy will help gardai decide the course of their investigation.

David Raleigh reports from Limerick.