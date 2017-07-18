A post-mortem will be carried out today on a woman’s body discovered in west Dublin.

The discovery was made in an area of undergrowth in Coolmine Woods, in Blanchardstown yesterday.

The body was discovered as part of a search for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing from the area since late-June.

Linda Christian was last seen in Blanchardstown on June 24th.

Gardaí believe the body may have been in the woods for a number of weeks - as the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition.

A cause of death has yet to be established and a post-mortem will be carried out today.

It may be necessary to use DNA sampling to identify the body.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and will wait until the remains are identified before they decide how to proceed with their investigation.