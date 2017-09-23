Gas supply has been fully restored to customers in Galway and Mayo.

Gas Networks Ireland has issued another update - apologising again for any inconvenience caused over the past few days and thanking customers for their patience.

A full investigation into the cause of a technical fault at Corrib Gas is to be carried out in North Mayo.

It's after after around 10 thousand homes in Galway and Mayo had their supply shut after when non-odourised gas entered the system.

The Commission for Energy Regulation says an investigation in to the fault will be carried out.

Customers with any concerns may contact Gas Networks Ireland Customer Care line on 1850 200 694. Customers who suspect a gas leak or smell gas in any part of the country should always call the 24 hour emergency line on 1850 20 50 50