An independent review has found that The Gate Theatre's former artistic director Michael Colgan has "a case to answer".

The independent review - workplace relations expert Gaye Cunningham - heard from 56 people, following a series of allegations against Mr Colgan late last year.

The group of people included current and former Gate employees & board members.

The review found "credible and consistent" testimonies regarding "dignity at work issues, abuse of power and inappropriate behaviours".

14 recommendations have been set out to ensure that The Gate is a positive and safe place to work in the future.

They include limiting the tenure of artistic directors, a policy of zero tolerance of inappropriate behaviour, and comprehensive training for all managers.

The board has 'unreservedly apologised' to those who experienced the behaviours reported to Ms Cunningham, saying it is committed to implementing and following through on all recommendation.

Peter Crowley, chairperson of the board, said: "We recognise that a culture existed in the Gate whereby too much power was vested in one individual and people felt unable to speak out and we accept that the Board had an onus to be more aware of the culture prevailing in the theatre over time.

"I want to reassure the people who came forward that their voices have been heard and that their participation will lead to real change in how the Gate operates in the future.”