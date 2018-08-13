Billboards were in breach of the Litter Pollution Act

Posters featuring presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy are being taken down around Drogheda, after Louth County Council said they were illegally erected. 

The businessman had erected the billboards welcoming visitors to the town, for the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Louth County Council said they were being taken down because permission had not been sought, as required under the Litter Pollution Act.


Mr. Duffy has been under fire on social media for linking his name to the Fleadh Cheoil on the posters. 

But he has defended the campaign, saying he was very much involved in the efforts to bring the Fleadh to Drogheda over a number of years. 




 