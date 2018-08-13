Posters featuring presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy are being taken down around Drogheda, after Louth County Council said they were illegally erected.



The businessman had erected the billboards welcoming visitors to the town, for the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.



Louth County Council said they were being taken down because permission had not been sought, as required under the Litter Pollution Act.

Seen a few @GavinDuffy face on welcome signs around Drogheda for the Fleadh which reeks of oppurtunism considering he isnt even in the town for official opening #Fleadh2018 — Patrick ☭ (@Eanticorruption) August 12, 2018

Gavin Duffy has set up a campaign office on West Street for the fleadh and it's the worst thing to happen Drogheda since Cromwell. — Cathal Thornton (@MrBoxofTricks) August 13, 2018





Mr. Duffy has been under fire on social media for linking his name to the Fleadh Cheoil on the posters.

But he has defended the campaign, saying he was very much involved in the efforts to bring the Fleadh to Drogheda over a number of years.

The signage is a Céad Míle Fáilte to Drogheda from me personally with no reference to the election & again with no Fleadh logo or livery. I was in Drogheda today and met hundreds of people who wished me luck. No one questioned the welcome signs or the proposed office. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) August 11, 2018







