Albert Square is to get a gay bar and more LGBTQ characters, according to a senior producer of 'EastEnders'.

Kate Oates has revealed future plans for the British soap in a Q&A session on Twitter.

One person asked her: "What are your plans to bring a more diverse blend of characters more representative of multicultural London?".

Image via @bbceastenders on Twitter

Ms Oates replied: "I'm also really interested in bringing some more LGBTQ characters in, and maybe we'll have a new precinct for them as well.

"We're looking at opening a gay bar on the square which will be a super-cool precinct where gay and straight characters can all just hang out - and loads of stories can cross.

"(It) should just be something really exciting, really fun, really visual and feel really true to multicultural London".

EastEnders is one of the BBC's most popular programmes, with an average of over eight million viewers per episode.