Gemma O'Doherty has received her first endorsement for the Presidency after being backed by Laois Co. Council this morning.

However the journalist faces an uphill battle to get on the ballot, as she still needs the backing of 3 other local authorities.

She didn't secure a nomination from Cork or Sligo Co. Councils this morning, with Donegal, Kildare and Galway County Councils left to vote.

Already on the ticket are Sean Gallagher, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada and Michael D. Higgins.