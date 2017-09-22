George Hook is stepping down from his lunchtime slot on Newstalk.

In a statement this afternoon, the broadcaster said Mr Hook will be returning to the station in December, when he will take on a weekend show.

The move follows controversial comments he made about rape on his show earlier this month.

A replacement for his lunchtime show is due to be announced shortly.

The Newstalk statement in full is below:

"Newstalk has now concluded the process which reviewed the circumstances that led to George Hook’s comments on rape recently.

"The station confirms that George Hook will be stepping down from his lunchtime slot. He will return to the station in December 2017 when he will take on a new weekend show. Newstalk will shortly be announcing a replacement for the lunchtime show.

"Newstalk will not be making any further comment on this issue."