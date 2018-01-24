'Georgina' Throws Trampoline Into The Air
Dublin Fire Brigade says it recieved an "unusual call" during Storm Georgina last night.
When officers arrived at the scene in Phibsborough, they found high winds had sent a trampoline jumping several feet into the air.
It was dangling from power lines attached to a family home, but firefighters say they managed to safely remove it.
After #StormGeorgina firefighters from Phibsborough attended a trampoline in a precarious position near power lines. @ESBNetworks have now made the scene safe #Dublin #fire 📸 D Whelan pic.twitter.com/st9R60ex2L— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 24, 2018