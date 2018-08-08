A number of Ryanair pilots based in Germany are to strike on Friday.

The strike will affect flights there from 3:00am for 24 hours.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union says all departures from German airports will be affected.

Martin Locher, president of Vereinigung Cockpit, says: "We demand improvements in pay and working conditions.

"Improvements are inconceivable without an increase in personnel cockpit costs.

"During negotiations Ryanair categorically ruled out any such increases.

"At the same time, Ryanair has not shown any interest to find solutions. It is only Ryanair, which is responsible for the escalation which has now taken place".

The industrial action on Friday in Germany coincides with pilot strikes in Ireland, Belgium and Sweden.

Some 20 out of 300 Irish flights have been cancelled, affecting 3,500 passengers.

The Dutch pilots union could also take part in the strike - but they only have to give 12 hours notice.