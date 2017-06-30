Same Sex Marriage has gotten the green light in Germany.

MP's have voted in favour of the move in the Bundestag this morning.

But the Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the change, saying marriage should be exclusively between a man and a woman.

She also had concerns about gay adoption rights, although allowed a free vote after meeting a lesbian couple who'd fostered several children.

