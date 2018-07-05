A giant balloon of Donald Trump as a nappy wearing orange baby will fly near the Houses of Parliament in London during the US President's visit to the UK next week.

The so-called 'Trump baby' is described as being a "six meter high orange, inflatable baby with a malevolent face and tiny hands".

The mayor's office approved the request for it to fly after more than 10,000 people signed a petition and a campaign raised almost £17,000 (€19,000) to get it off the ground.

A spokesperson Sadiq Khan's office said: "The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms."

The six-metre inflatable dubbed "Trump baby" will be seen for two hours in the morning of the visit, Friday July 13th.

Permission has been granted with a number of conditions, and it will remain tethered at Parliament Square Garden.

Those behind the 'Trump baby' say they plan to bring the balloon on a 'world tour' after it flies next Friday.

CG image of the 'Trump baby' balloon. Image: Crowdfunder.co.uk

A mass protest is being organised in London to coincide with President Trump's visit, alongside other 'Stop Trump' demonstrations across the UK.

Full details of US President's trip to Britain have yet to be revealed, but the White House has said he'll hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Theresa May as part of the 'working visit'.