Giant fish have been turning heads in Donegal.

The 12 bike stands have been installed at beaches around the coast and they've been especially designed to match their surroundings

They're in prime locations including Bundoran, Rossnowlagh and Fintra.

The council is hoping they'll encourage people to leave the car at home and cycle to the beach instead and it says it's making it easier for people to explore the Wild Atlantic Way as well.