People in the Cork area are being asked to be on the look out for a giant South American rat.

The Coypu is a hairy rodent with long yellow teeth, that can grow to about a metre long, and weighs over 5 kilos.

The animals escaped from captivity in the Cork area several years ago, and have started breeding.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service say it's a threat to our native wildlife, and they are trying to cull the animal before it spreads.

The animal is already causing problems on mainland Europe, where it destroys habitats for native species, kills birdlife and eats bird eggs.