'Gimme More' Say Britney Fans As Dublin Gig Sells Out
Tickets to Britney Spears' Dublin gig sold out in 10 minutes this morning.
When you manage to get Britney Spears tickets for Dublin in August! pic.twitter.com/v1BCLvTjKF— Root O Loot (@rootoloot) January 27, 2018
Tickets for Britney in the bag *phew* That was stressful!
Seeing actual real life Britney in Dublin this summer 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VFZJkoJzX6
The singer will play the 3 Arena on the 20th August.
Fans on social media are calling for the singer to add a second date.
@britneyspears Hey Britney all tickets sold out here in Dublin this morning please can yo do another date we really want to see you 💕💕— Leanne Montgomery (@leannemontgome8) January 27, 2018