Tickets to Britney Spears' Dublin gig sold out in 10 minutes this morning.

When you manage to get Britney Spears tickets for Dublin in August! pic.twitter.com/v1BCLvTjKF — Root O Loot (@rootoloot) January 27, 2018

Tickets for Britney in the bag *phew* That was stressful! Seeing actual real life Britney in Dublin this summer 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VFZJkoJzX6 — Róisín McGuire (@Goth_Panda) January 27, 2018

The singer will play the 3 Arena on the 20th August.

Fans on social media are calling for the singer to add a second date.