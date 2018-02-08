Ginger emojis are finally being released.

Redheads will join bald heads and curly heads in the latest update, which will be made available later this year.

The update will also see the introduction of superheroes and supervillians.

A llama, peacock and parrot will join those already nestled away in the animal section.

A labcoat, hiking boot and fire extinguisher are also among the 157 new emojis to have made the cut.

Unicode president Mark Davis told Emojipedia: “The emoji list being announced today is final, so that vendors can start work on this year's emoji.

"Users can expect to see support for these new emoji rolling out in the second half of 2018.”

Main image - Mock-up of red-haired emojis. Image: Emojipedia