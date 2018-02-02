A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in Los Angeles after a shooting at a school in which five people were injured.

Officials believe the shooting was unintentional.

In a statement, LAPD said information suggests that it "was an isolated incident, involving the negligent discharge of a firearm".

Reports suggest the gun went off when the bag it was in was accidentally dropped.

One 15-year-old boy was initially said to be in a critical condition, but doctors later indicated he was expected to fully recover. They added he was 'extremely lucky'.

Another girl was shot in the wrist, while three other people - including two students - are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the incident.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his "deepest gratitude to the faculty and first responders whose quick, courageous action prevented this tragedy from becoming far worse".

