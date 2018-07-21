It's claimed girls today typically get more pocket money than boys, reversing a gender gap that's been seen for over a decade.

Research by Halifax has found on average, girls receive seven euro and ninety cent a week.

Boys apparently get around 20 cent less.

It's the first time since 2006 in the bank's study that girls have got more money.

Another resource that give parents guidelines to follow is the Pocket Money Index by Rooster Money.

It gives a range of suggestions of pocket money allowances based on age and additional chores or special occasions like when the tooth fairy visits.

The site gives allowance for people living in the UK, Australia and America but can be easliy translated to euro as a basic guide.

The PMI doesn't show a gender imbalance and it also recommends slightly lower limits than those set out in the Halifax research.