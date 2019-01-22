Glanbia is to create 80 news jobs in Kilkenny after it announced plans to build a new €140 million cheese manufacturing facility in Belview.

The new plant is scheduled to open in 2022.

It will be located at a greenfield site near to Glanbia Ireland’s infant nutrition plant at Belview.

Exciting new strategic partnership between Royal A-Ware and Glanbia Ireland to build a new continental cheese facility in Belview, Ireland. https://t.co/JdiPJtT1dj — Glanbia plc (@GlanbiaPlc) January 22, 2019

It's expected 100 temporary jobs will be created during the construction phase.

Glanbia says milk used in the production process at the new facility will be sourced locally while the cheese will be marketed and sold globally.

The Minister for Business and Enterprise Heather Humphreys has welcomed the announcement.

Minister Humphreys says "Growing jobs at a regional level is a key focus for government and with the looming challenge of Brexit, supporting economic growth in our regions through such actions as product diversification, thereby helping to create sustainable and quality jobs, is a huge priority for Government."