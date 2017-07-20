Get excited!

People can now take a trip on board the International Space Station with Google.

The 360° Google Maps tour is part of its first gravity-free Street View collection.

This is also the first Street View with annotations - highlighting things like where astronauts work out, what kind of food they eat, and where they do experiments.





The ISS has been home to astronauts from all over the world since November 2000 - studying what happens to people when they live and work in space.

Google worked with NASA on the project.