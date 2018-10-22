Gold has been struck in Co. Monaghan again!

It's not the first time gold has been found in the Oriel County.

This new gold area was discovered halfway between Clontibret and Corcaskea, where more than 517,000 ounces of gold was already found.

The people at Conroy Gold and Natural Resources say that if the new discovery provides a direct link between those two locations it could result in even more gold potential in the area.

The gold found during prospecting has a grade of 5.6 grams per ton.

