Golden Globe Nominations - Good News For The Irish
Irish artists have been nominated in 6 categories at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Saoirse Ronan is up for Best Actress in a movie for her performance in Ladybird.
Daniel Day Lewis is shortlisted for Best Actor in the film Phantom Thread.
Screenwriter and Film Director Martin McDonagh is nominated for three gongs - Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Director for his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.
Catriona Balfe is also in the mix, she is up for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in Outlander.
