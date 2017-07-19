A bill to allow alcohol to be sold on Good Friday has passed through the Seanad.

The Intoxicating Liquor (Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed unanimously after amendments were made to ensure the new law applies to pubs and not just hotels.

The legislation now goes to the Dáil, where it will be debated after the summer break.

It means Ireland's ban on selling alcohol on Good Friday is set to be abolished in time for next Easter.

Independent senator Billy Lawless sponsored the bill.

"The passing of this bill is another progressive step in Ireland's long journey of separation between Church and State", he said.

He acknowledged that "there is an affinity to the closure of pubs on Good Friday but that affinity is actually, in many cases leading to alcohol abuse."

"Keeping pubs closed on Good Friday actively incentivises binge drinking where people gather all day, fuelling with alcohol in an uncontrolled environment".