Keeping your home warm could be the cause of your poor phone connection.

Energy watchdog ComReg is warning that efforts to stop the heat getting out, could be blocking mobile reception getting in.

It says insulation, PVC windows and triple-glazing are the worst offenders.

A device called a mobile repeater can be used to boost reception, but it's not yet legal in this country.

Technology Editor with the Irish Independent Adrian Weckler says that's because it's illegal for anyone to interfere with a mobile signal.

He says that the regulator is about to legalise them which will enable the signal to be boosted by a small box on your roof bouncing a signal to a box inside your house.