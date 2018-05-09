Google is banning all adverts relating to the upcoming Eighth Amendment referendum.

A spokesperson says: "Following our update around election integrity efforts globally, we have decided to pause all ads related to the Irish referendum on the Eighth Amendment."

The company says this also includes its YouTube platform.

It's understood the policy will kick in in the next 24 hours, and the pause last through the referendum.

The company says this is part of its broader efforts around election integrity globally.

On May 4th, the company announced it was rolling out a verification process for election ads in the US and, at the same time, looking at political issue ads and a wider range of elections globally.

File photo

This follows a similar move by Facebook yesterday, which said they were no longer accepting adverts placed from outside Ireland.

And Twitter has also confirmed it's not accepting any advertisements relating to the referendum.

It says this is as per its existing policy.

Twitter says it restricts the promotion of health and pharmaceutical products and services.

These restrictions are based on the specific product or service being promoted, as well as the country that the campaign is targeting.

Among products or services subject to this policy are 'abortion clinics' and 'abortion advocacy'.