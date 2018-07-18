Google's been fined €4.3 billion by the European Commission for 'abusing its position' in the mobile phone market.

Regulators say the tech giant took unfair advantage of the popularity of its Android operating system, and broke EU antitrust rules.

European Commission's Margrethe Vestager explained: "Google has required manufacturers to pre-install the Google search and browser apps on devices running on the Android mobile operating system.

"Second, Google paid manufacturers and network operators to make sure that only the Google search app was pre-installed on such devices."

It is also said to have restricted development of new open source versions of Android.

Ms Vestager added: "Google has used Android as a vehicle to cement the dominance of its search engine.

"These practices have denied rivals the chance to innovate and compete on the merits. They have denied European consumers the benefits of effective competition in the important mobile sphere."

The Commission says Google must "bring its illegal conduct to an end in an effective manner" within 90 days of today's decision.

Google says it'll appeal against the fine, claiming Android has instead "expanded the choice of phones available around the world".