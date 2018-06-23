Dublin Fire Brigade has been tackling a number of Gorse fires.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze near Puck's Castle in South County Dublin.

Meanhwile, three fire engines, a foam tender and a helicopter are deployed to deal with a forest fire near Saggart.

We still have units from Tallaght & HQ at the Saggart fire, we're getting great help from the @coilltenews helicopter 🚁, smoke is visible on the area #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/WP9vLB97D5 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018

While, two units have been sent to Dollymount Strand, after a fire broke out there.